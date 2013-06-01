ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. oversight

oversight

Congress Passes “Right to Try” Bill
Jim Daley | May 23, 2018 | 2 min read
Medical groups have criticized the legislation, which will give terminal patients access to experimental treatments, as dangerous and unnecessary.
Science Oversight in the U.K.
Bob Grant | Nov 23, 2015 | 2 min read
An independent reviewer suggests that England’s seven research councils, which award government research funding, should be put under the umbrella of a new agency that would manage the grant money.
Improving Federal Oversight of HHS Grantees
Bob Grant | Sep 4, 2015 | 1 min read
The US Department of Health and Human Services considers ways to mitigate the risk of poor performance or misuse of funds by grantees.
Mistaken Anthrax Shipments
Jef Akst | Jun 5, 2015 | 1 min read
The Defense Department reports that live samples of the deadly bacterium may have been accidentally shipped to more than 50 labs in the U.S. and abroad.
Report: Ease Gene Therapy Reviews
Kerry Grens | Dec 9, 2013 | 2 min read
The Institute of Medicine recommends relaxing the extra oversight given to gene therapy clinical trials.  
Misconduct Around the Globe
Richard Smith and Tracey Koehlmoos | Jun 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Research misconduct is not limited to the developed world, but few countries anywhere are responding adequately.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT