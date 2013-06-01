ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
oversight
oversight
Congress Passes “Right to Try” Bill
Jim Daley
| May 23, 2018
| 2 min read
Medical groups have criticized the legislation, which will give terminal patients access to experimental treatments, as dangerous and unnecessary.
Science Oversight in the U.K.
Bob Grant
| Nov 23, 2015
| 2 min read
An independent reviewer suggests that England’s seven research councils, which award government research funding, should be put under the umbrella of a new agency that would manage the grant money.
Improving Federal Oversight of HHS Grantees
Bob Grant
| Sep 4, 2015
| 1 min read
The US Department of Health and Human Services considers ways to mitigate the risk of poor performance or misuse of funds by grantees.
Mistaken Anthrax Shipments
Jef Akst
| Jun 5, 2015
| 1 min read
The Defense Department reports that live samples of the deadly bacterium may have been accidentally shipped to more than 50 labs in the U.S. and abroad.
Report: Ease Gene Therapy Reviews
Kerry Grens
| Dec 9, 2013
| 2 min read
The Institute of Medicine recommends relaxing the extra oversight given to gene therapy clinical trials.
Misconduct Around the Globe
Richard Smith and Tracey Koehlmoos
| Jun 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Research misconduct is not limited to the developed world, but few countries anywhere are responding adequately.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT