Some Bats Buzz Like Hornets to Deter Predators
The behavior is the first example of a mammal mimicking a more-dangerous species.
Mark Konishi, Pioneer of Studying Behavior’s Neural Basis, Dies
Ashley Yeager
| Aug 14, 2020
| 4 min read
The Caltech scientist was revered for his work on the neurobiology of birdsong and owls’ ability to home in on their prey.
California’s Owls Being Exposed to Rat Poison
Catherine Offord
| Jan 14, 2018
| 2 min read
Researchers suspect the source of the toxins may be some of the state’s 50,000 or so marijuana farms.
Opinion: Politics Doesn’t Threaten Owl
Paul Henson
| Apr 30, 2012
| 3 min read
A US Fish and Wildlife official responds to the assertion that the northern spotted owl is being mismanaged by government.
Opinion: Saving an Owl from Politics
Dominick A. DellaSala
| Mar 26, 2012
| 4 min read
The imperiled northern spotted owl faces extinction if efforts enacted to save it continue to put politics ahead of science.
