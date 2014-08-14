parasitic plants

ADVERTISEMENT
Mind the Vines
The Scientist Staff | Feb 1, 2019 | 1 min read
Watch UC Davis researcher and February profilee Neelima Sinha discuss her studies of parasitic vines and their interactions with plant hosts.
Mistletoe Lacks Key Energy-Generating Complex
Shawna Williams | May 3, 2018 | 2 min read
The parasitic plant manages to go without a component of mitochondria found in all other multicellular life forms.
This Parasitic Plant Steals More Than Nutrients From Its Hosts
David Smith | Feb 1, 2017 | 3 min read
The plant Lophophytum pilfers mitochondrial genes from the species it parasitizes.
A Walk on the Wild Side
Mary Beth Aberlin | Feb 1, 2017 | 3 min read
Plants have so much to teach us.
Interspecies RNA Shuffle
Anna Azvolinsky | Aug 14, 2014 | 4 min read
Researchers report the first example of large-scale RNA-based communication between species—a parasitic plant and two of its hosts. 
