parasitic plants
Mind the Vines
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 1, 2019
| 1 min read
Watch UC Davis researcher and February profilee Neelima Sinha discuss her studies of parasitic vines and their interactions with plant hosts.
Mistletoe Lacks Key Energy-Generating Complex
Shawna Williams
| May 3, 2018
| 2 min read
The parasitic plant manages to go without a component of mitochondria found in all other multicellular life forms.
This Parasitic Plant Steals More Than Nutrients From Its Hosts
David Smith
| Feb 1, 2017
| 3 min read
The plant
Lophophytum
pilfers mitochondrial genes from the species it parasitizes.
A Walk on the Wild Side
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Feb 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Plants have so much to teach us.
Contributors
Ben Andrew Henry
| Feb 1, 2017
| 2 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the February 2017 issue of
The Scientist
.
Interspecies RNA Shuffle
Anna Azvolinsky
| Aug 14, 2014
| 4 min read
Researchers report the first example of large-scale RNA-based communication between species—a parasitic plant and two of its hosts.
