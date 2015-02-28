ADVERTISEMENT
  3. parchment

Slip Me Some Skin
Molly Sharlach | Mar 1, 2015 | 4 min read
Scientists tracing the history of livestock breeding probe parchment documents for genetic information.
Reading Between the Pages
Molly Sharlach | Feb 28, 2015 | 1 min read
Researchers at Trinity College Dublin and the University of York excavate the genetic secrets contained in the DNA of old parchments.
