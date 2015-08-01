ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
particle physics
particle physics
Facing Brexit, U.K. Makes Science Deal with U.S.
Catherine Offord
| Sep 22, 2017
| 2 min read
The $88 million agreement is part of efforts by the UK government to increase transatlantic collaboration as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Aug 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Gods of the Morning, Hedonic Eating, A Beautiful Question
, and
Genomic Messages
Good Vibrations
Johnjoe McFadden and Jim Al-Khalili
| Aug 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Does a delicately orchestrated balance between quantum and classical physics distinguish living from nonliving things?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT