particle physics

Facing Brexit, U.K. Makes Science Deal with U.S.
Catherine Offord | Sep 22, 2017 | 2 min read
The $88 million agreement is part of efforts by the UK government to increase transatlantic collaboration as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Aug 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Gods of the Morning, Hedonic Eating, A Beautiful Question, and Genomic Messages
Good Vibrations
Johnjoe McFadden and Jim Al-Khalili | Aug 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Does a delicately orchestrated balance between quantum and classical physics distinguish living from nonliving things?
