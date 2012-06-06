ADVERTISEMENT
Russian Scientists Grapple with an Uncertain Future
The now month-long invasion of Ukraine has resulted in changes in policies and severances of international scientific collaborations with Russian universities and researchers. The war has also precipitated a moral reckoning for many scientists in Russia.
Border Wall Will Deliver A Huge Blow To Biodiversity
Sukanya Charuchandra | Jul 25, 2018 | 2 min read
Thousands of scientists around the world sign a statement that warns the existence of 1,500 species will be imperiled if President Donald Trump’s wall is erected.
Petition Asks AAAS to Remove Fellows With Sexual Harassment Records
Kerry Grens | Jul 12, 2018 | 2 min read
The request is similar to one made of the National Academy of Sciences.
Petition Asks National Academy of Sciences to Boot Sexual Harassers
Shawna Williams | May 4, 2018 | 2 min read
The organization says election to the NAS is for life.
French Scientists Petition for Firm Stance Against Springer
Diana Kwon | Apr 11, 2018 | 1 min read
More than 2,000 signatories urge a national consortium of French academic institutions to refuse an increase in journal subscription fees.
Scientists Urge Museums to Cut Koch Ties
Bob Grant | Mar 24, 2015 | 2 min read
Dozens of researchers called on science and natural history museums to sever financial relationships with fossil fuel companies and philanthropists who fund climate change denying scientists and organizations.
Scientists Take Aim at Impact Factor
Kate Yandell | May 20, 2013 | 2 min read
A declaration asks the scientific community to put less weight on the metric, widely used to evaluate journals’ prestige.
25,000 Sign OA Petition
Bob Grant | Jun 6, 2012 | 1 min read
A petition to require researchers funded by US federal science agencies to share their results now has enough signatures to prompt a response from the White House.
