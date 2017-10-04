ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Salamander Mummy 
The Scientist | Oct 4, 2017 | 1 min read
Using newly developed X-ray imaging technology, paleontologists revealed the skeleton, soft tissues, and remnants of an ingested frog within a 35-million-year-old petrified salamander.
