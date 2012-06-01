ADVERTISEMENT
Discovering Phasmids
Jef Akst
| Jun 9, 2012
| 1 min read
Shortly after a rat infested supply ship ran around in Lord Howe Island off the east coast of Australia in 1918, the newly introduced mammals wiped out the island's phasmids—stick insects the size of a human hand.
Finding Phasmids
Jef Akst
| Jun 1, 2012
| 4 min read
Researchers rediscover a giant insect, thought to have gone extinct a century ago, and plan to reintroduce it to its native island off the coast of Australia.
