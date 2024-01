Male lemurs secrete aldehydes from their wrist glands that may make them more attractive to females during the breeding season.

Image of the Day: Stink Flirting

Male lemurs secrete aldehydes from their wrist glands that may make them more attractive to females during the breeding season.

