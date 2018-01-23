ADVERTISEMENT
Book Excerpt from Swearing is Good for You
Emma Byrne | Jan 23, 2018 | 5 min read
In chapter 1, “The Bad Language Brain: Neuroscience and Swearing,” author Emma Byrne sets the scene for her book by telling the story of the hapless and potty-mouthed Phineas Gage.
