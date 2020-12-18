ADVERTISEMENT
Male Snakes Cannibalizing Females Present Evolutionary Puzzle
Chloe Tenn
| Nov 15, 2021
| 4 min read
The Scientist
speaks with organismal biologist Xavier Glaudas about possible reasons for his recent finding that male Montpellier snakes cannibalize female conspecifics.
2020 in Pictures
Amanda Heidt
| Dec 18, 2020
| 2 min read
This year yielded stunning images of transparent human organs, apex predators, and the world’s response to the ongoing pandemic.
