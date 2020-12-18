ADVERTISEMENT
An international team of scientists used sensitive instruments to show that oil from human skin reacts with ozone to generate potent, free radicals. These chemicals can further react with most organic compounds present in the indoor environment to produce dangerous pollutants.
This young crustacean (Idotea balthica) carries the stained spermatia (blue) of the red algae Gracilaria gracilis on its body, marking the first known example of an animal facilitating fertilization in this ancient photosynthetic lineage.
The Scientist Staff | Oct 17, 2022 | 3 min read
The Scientist Staff | Aug 15, 2022 | 2 min read
Male Snakes Cannibalizing Females Present Evolutionary Puzzle
Chloe Tenn | Nov 15, 2021 | 4 min read
The Scientist speaks with organismal biologist Xavier Glaudas about possible reasons for his recent finding that male Montpellier snakes cannibalize female conspecifics.
2020 in Pictures
Amanda Heidt | Dec 18, 2020 | 2 min read
This year yielded stunning images of transparent human organs, apex predators, and the world’s response to the ongoing pandemic.
