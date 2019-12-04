photo competition

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Microscopic Creatures
View the top three winners of this year’s Nikon Small World in Motion Competition.
Image of the Day: Snake in Smoke
Emily Makowski | Dec 4, 2019 | 1 min read
An image of a Malagasy tree boa wins first place in the British Ecological Society’s annual photography competition.
