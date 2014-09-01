Subscribe
photography
photography
Leaping Larvae Intrigue Scientists
Chloe Tenn
| Jan 20, 2022
| 6 min read
The Scientist
spoke with entomologist Matt Bertone about the characteristics of
Laemophloeus biguttatus
larvae jumps—a previously unreported behavior in this group of beetles.
Image of the Day: Microscopic Creatures
Emily Makowski
| Dec 12, 2019
| 1 min read
View the top three winners of this year’s Nikon Small World in Motion Competition.
Image of the Day: Snake in Smoke
Emily Makowski
| Dec 4, 2019
| 1 min read
An image of a Malagasy tree boa wins first place in the British Ecological Society’s annual photography competition.
Image of the Day: Tiny Fish
Jef Akst
| Dec 2, 2019
| 1 min read
This 1-centimenter-long frogfish is one of the many subjects of marine photographer Richard Smith.
Slideshow: Images from
The World Beneath
Richard Smith
| Nov 5, 2019
| 2 min read
See a world of undersea splendor through the lens of Richard Smith.
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 1, 2019
| 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2019 issue of
The Scientist
.
How Underwater Photography Propels Marine Biology
Richard Smith
| Nov 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Marine photographers are helping scientists to document the diversity of coral reefs before the imperiled ecosystems disappear.
Image of the Day: Meteorite Under the Scope
Emily Makowski
| Oct 1, 2019
| 1 min read
Artist Carol Roullard specializes in microcrystal photography.
Image of the Day: Photo ID
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jun 27, 2019
| 1 min read
Marine biologists identify smalleye stingrays using the white spots on their backs.
Image of the Day: Stockpile
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jun 11, 2019
| 1 min read
See photographs from a project documenting seed vaults around the world.
Image of the Day: One of These Things
Kerry Grens
| Nov 30, 2018
| 1 min read
An image of an adult penguin in a crowd of youngsters wins the top prize of an ecology photography competition.
Image of the Day: Bacterial Blues
Catherine Offord
| Nov 1, 2018
| 1 min read
A photograph of microbes producing the antibiotic actinorhodin is one of many images on display at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History this winter.
Image of the Day: Blooming Algae
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jul 9, 2018
| 1 min read
The British Phycological Society declares the winners of a photography contest for images of algae.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 1, 2017
| 1 min read
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
TS Picks: Life Science Photos of the Year
Ben Andrew Henry
| Dec 20, 2016
| 2 min read
Selected Images of the Day
Renowned Microscopist Dies
Catherine Offord
| Jan 13, 2016
| 2 min read
Michael Davidson, a microphotographer at Florida State University, has passed away at age 65.
Micro Master
Jef Akst
| Jan 1, 2015
| 4 min read
Thomas Deerinck has been at the helm of a microscope for more than four decades. And he’s got lots to show for it, including a half a dozen placements in the Nikon Small World competition.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 1, 2014
| 1 min read
Selected Images of the Day from www.the-scientist.com
Caught on Camera
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 1, 2014
| 1 min read
Selected Images of the Day from www.the-scientist.com
