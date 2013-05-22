ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
pitcher plant
pitcher plant
How Plants Evolved to Eat Meat
Diana Kwon
| Feb 6, 2017
| 2 min read
Pitcher plants across different continents acquired their tastes for meat in similar ways.
Pitcher Plant Enzymes Digest Gluten in Mouse Model
Jenny Rood
| Feb 1, 2017
| 4 min read
A newly discovered protease could break down grain proteins that trigger celiac disease.
Mammal–Carnivorous Plant Mutualism
Bob Grant
| Jul 13, 2015
| 2 min read
A pitcher plant species in Borneo attracts bat inhabitants by reflecting sonar signals from the flying mammals, advertising a cozy roost, and getting nitrogen-rich guano in return.
Ants on Burglar Watch
Kate Yandell
| May 22, 2013
| 3 min read
An ant species that lives on a carnivorous pitcher plant keeps nutrient thieves from escaping by eating them.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT