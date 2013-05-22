ADVERTISEMENT
How Plants Evolved to Eat Meat
Diana Kwon | Feb 6, 2017 | 2 min read
Pitcher plants across different continents acquired their tastes for meat in similar ways.
Pitcher Plant Enzymes Digest Gluten in Mouse Model
Jenny Rood | Feb 1, 2017 | 4 min read
A newly discovered protease could break down grain proteins that trigger celiac disease.
Mammal–Carnivorous Plant Mutualism
Bob Grant | Jul 13, 2015 | 2 min read
A pitcher plant species in Borneo attracts bat inhabitants by reflecting sonar signals from the flying mammals, advertising a cozy roost, and getting nitrogen-rich guano in return.
Ants on Burglar Watch
Kate Yandell | May 22, 2013 | 3 min read
An ant species that lives on a carnivorous pitcher plant keeps nutrient thieves from escaping by eating them.
