A negative version of the placebo effect may be behind many instances of mild side effects associated with the jabs, a study suggests.

“Nocebo” Effect May Cause Majority of COVID-19 Vaccine Symptoms

“Nocebo” Effect May Cause Majority of COVID-19 Vaccine Symptoms

“Nocebo” Effect May Cause Majority of COVID-19 Vaccine Symptoms

A negative version of the placebo effect may be behind many instances of mild side effects associated with the jabs, a study suggests.

A negative version of the placebo effect may be behind many instances of mild side effects associated with the jabs, a study suggests.