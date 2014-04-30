ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Plant Communication
Plant Communication
Plants Use RNA to Talk to Neighbors
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Oct 21, 2021
| 4 min read
A study finds that plants sharing the same growth medium can exchange microRNAs that silence genes in the recipient, suggesting the nucleic acids may act as signaling molecules.
Generations of Insect Attacks Drive Plants to “Talk” Publicly
Ashley Yeager
| Mar 1, 2020
| 4 min read
Goldenrods that evolved in the presence of herbivores release volatile chemicals that trigger defenses in neighboring plants of their species, even those that are genetically unrelated.
Botanists Say Plants Are Not Conscious
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jul 5, 2019
| 3 min read
Researchers push back against those who work in the field of plant neurobiology and claim plants can learn and have a form of consciousness.
Mammal–Carnivorous Plant Mutualism
Bob Grant
| Jul 13, 2015
| 2 min read
A pitcher plant species in Borneo attracts bat inhabitants by reflecting sonar signals from the flying mammals, advertising a cozy roost, and getting nitrogen-rich guano in return.
Tomato’s Chemical Weapons
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Apr 30, 2014
| 1 min read
The plant releases a chemical that its neighbors can use to develop defenses against invading cutworms, a study finds.
