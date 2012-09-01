ADVERTISEMENT
pleasant touch
Artificial Touch Enabled
Jef Akst
| Oct 13, 2016
| 2 min read
A quadriplegic 28-year-old man senses touch via stimulation of electrodes implanted in his somatosensory cortex.
Altered Sense of Touch in Autism?
Jef Akst
| Jun 10, 2016
| 2 min read
A mouse study suggests that disruptions to nerves in the skin may contribute to autism spectrum disorder.
Mapping the Emotional Body
Jef Akst
| Nov 17, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers studying neurons that respond to gentle touch reveal that people find strokes on another person's back and shoulder more pleasurable than strokes to the forearm and hand.
Placebo’s Double Whammy
Kerry Grens
| Oct 14, 2013
| 2 min read
Sham treatments can both reduce pain and increase pleasure, and do so affecting similar circuitry in the brain.
Why Mice Like Massages
Edyta Zielinska
| Feb 1, 2013
| 1 min read
Researchers pinpoint a gene marker for neurons sensitive to gentle touch such as grooming.
Sense and Sensibility
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Sep 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Why is tactile perception so fundamental to life?
Pleasant to the Touch
Sabrina Richards
| Sep 1, 2012
| 9 min read
Scientists hope an understanding of nerve fibers responsive only to gentle touch will give insight into the role the sense plays in social bonding.
