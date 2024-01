A device that illuminates and oxygenates blood outside of the body before pumping it back in removes the gas by freeing hemoglobin from CO.

Blood-Cleaning Machine Quickly Eliminates Carbon Monoxide in Rats

Blood-Cleaning Machine Quickly Eliminates Carbon Monoxide in Rats

A device that illuminates and oxygenates blood outside of the body before pumping it back in removes the gas by freeing hemoglobin from CO.

A device that illuminates and oxygenates blood outside of the body before pumping it back in removes the gas by freeing hemoglobin from CO.