Environmental engineer Gil Bohrer discusses how long-term, large-scale tracking data can shed light on the unexpected ways animals are responding to changes in the Arctic.

Animal Movement Data Reveal Effects of Climate Change in Arctic

Animal Movement Data Reveal Effects of Climate Change in Arctic

Environmental engineer Gil Bohrer discusses how long-term, large-scale tracking data can shed light on the unexpected ways animals are responding to changes in the Arctic.

Environmental engineer Gil Bohrer discusses how long-term, large-scale tracking data can shed light on the unexpected ways animals are responding to changes in the Arctic.