polyvagal
Sense, Sensibility, and Neuroscience
Wendy Jones
| Dec 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Jane Austen can teach us a lot about how our brains handle uncertainty.
Book Excerpt from
Jane on the Brain
Wendy Jones
| Nov 30, 2017
| 5 min read
In chapter 3, “The Sense of Sensibility,” author Wendy Jones uses scenes from one of Jane Austen’s most celebrated novels to illustrate the functioning of the body’s stress response system.
