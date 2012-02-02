ADVERTISEMENT
pork
Subjects
pork
pork
First Genetic Screen of Pigs Using ENU
Ashley Yeager
| Jul 14, 2017
| 3 min read
Using the mutagenic chemical N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea, researchers confirm the role of a gene in a piglet deformity and identify potential models for human diseases.
Watch the Pigs
Edyta Zielinska
| Jun 25, 2012
| 1 min read
Sampling for potentially pandemic strains of influenza virus at hog farms is lax compared with poultry farms, worrying some experts.
MRSA Found in Antibiotic-free Meat
Hannah Waters
| Feb 2, 2012
| 1 min read
Just because meat is labeled “antibiotic-free” doesn’t mean it’s antibiotic-resistant superbug-free.
