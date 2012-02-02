ADVERTISEMENT
First Genetic Screen of Pigs Using ENU
Ashley Yeager | Jul 14, 2017 | 3 min read
Using the mutagenic chemical N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea, researchers confirm the role of a gene in a piglet deformity and identify potential models for human diseases. 
Watch the Pigs
Edyta Zielinska | Jun 25, 2012 | 1 min read
Sampling for potentially pandemic strains of influenza virus at hog farms is lax compared with poultry farms, worrying some experts.
MRSA Found in Antibiotic-free Meat
Hannah Waters | Feb 2, 2012 | 1 min read
Just because meat is labeled “antibiotic-free” doesn’t mean it’s antibiotic-resistant superbug-free.
