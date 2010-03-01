ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
pornography
pornography
Former Medical Dean at Michigan State in Jail for Porn, Sexual Assault
Kerry Grens
| Mar 27, 2018
| 1 min read
Following the conviction of MSU’s Larry Nassar for sexual abuse, his former boss, William Strampel, is charged with misconduct and possessing videos of female students.
Porn: Good for us?
Milton Diamond
| Mar 1, 2010
| 5 min read
Scientific examination of the subject has found that as the use of porn increases, the rate of sex crimes goes down.
