The second phase of the Human Microbiome Project reports on microbial composition in prediabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and pregnancy.

Three Studies Track People’s Microbiomes Through Health and Disease

Three Studies Track People’s Microbiomes Through Health and Disease

Three Studies Track People’s Microbiomes Through Health and Disease

The second phase of the Human Microbiome Project reports on microbial composition in prediabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and pregnancy.

The second phase of the Human Microbiome Project reports on microbial composition in prediabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and pregnancy.