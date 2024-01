Population geneticist Tábita Hünemeier seeks out isolated indigenous groups living in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest to expand understanding of the human genome.

Mind the Genome Gap

Mind the Genome Gap

Population geneticist Tábita Hünemeier seeks out isolated indigenous groups living in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest to expand understanding of the human genome.

Population geneticist Tábita Hünemeier seeks out isolated indigenous groups living in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest to expand understanding of the human genome.