prostaglandins

Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
How Castor Oil Stimulates Labor
Sabrina Richards | May 21, 2012 | 1 min read
Researchers flag the EP3 prostaglandin receptor as a key player in castor oil’s laxative and labor-inducing effects.
Resolving Chronic Pain
Claudia Sommer and Frank Birklein | Jan 1, 2012 | 10+ min read
The body’s own mechanism for dispersing the inflammatory reaction might lead to new treatments for chronic pain.
