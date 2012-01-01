ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
Home
Subjects
prostaglandins
prostaglandins
How Castor Oil Stimulates Labor
Sabrina Richards
| May 21, 2012
| 1 min read
Researchers flag the EP3 prostaglandin receptor as a key player in castor oil’s laxative and labor-inducing effects.
Resolving Chronic Pain
Claudia Sommer and Frank Birklein
| Jan 1, 2012
| 10+ min read
The body’s own mechanism for dispersing the inflammatory reaction might lead to new treatments for chronic pain.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT