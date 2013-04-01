ADVERTISEMENT
Idaho Officials Challenge Court Order to Destroy Illegally Collected Wildlife Data
Katarina Zimmer
| Dec 10, 2017
| 2 min read
A federal court had ordered the Idaho Fish and Game Department to destroy data collected from a protected wilderness area.
Obama Protects Huge Swath of Pacific Ocean
Bob Grant
| Sep 26, 2014
| 2 min read
The president exercises his authority to expand an existing marine reserve, making it the largest in the world.
Russia Blocks Antarctic Reserves
Dan Cossins
| Jul 17, 2013
| 1 min read
A Russian delegation vetoes proposals to create several new marine sanctuaries in the seas surrounding Antarctica.
Border Buffers
William Laurance
| Apr 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Protected areas help to conserve imperiled tropical forests, but many are struggling to sustain their resident species.
