DNA damage kick-starts what was once a defunct duplicated gene, which kills off injured cells.

Elephants Revived a “Zombie” Gene that May Fend Off Cancer

Elephants Revived a “Zombie” Gene that May Fend Off Cancer

Elephants Revived a “Zombie” Gene that May Fend Off Cancer

DNA damage kick-starts what was once a defunct duplicated gene, which kills off injured cells.

DNA damage kick-starts what was once a defunct duplicated gene, which kills off injured cells.