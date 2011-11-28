psychopathy

ADVERTISEMENT
The Benefits of Trepidation
Abigail Marsh
| Nov 1, 2017
| 3 min read
While wiping fear from our brains may seem attractive, the emotion is an essential part of our behavioral repertoire.
Why Are Some People Altruistic?
The Scientist
Staff
| Oct 31, 2017
| 1 min read
Researcher Abigail Marsh tells the tale of her very personal brush with extreme altruism.
Getting Psychopaths to Empathize
Kate Yandell
| Jul 25, 2013
| 2 min read
Feeling for other people may not come naturally to psychopaths, but they could be capable of putting themselves in others’ shoes.
Psychopathic Pathology
Jef Akst
| Nov 28, 2011
| 1 min read
The brains of psychopaths have a different structure than healthy brains, perhaps explaining their antisocial and impulsive behaviors.
