psychopathy

The Benefits of Trepidation
Abigail Marsh | Nov 1, 2017 | 3 min read
While wiping fear from our brains may seem attractive, the emotion is an essential part of our behavioral repertoire.
Why Are Some People Altruistic?
The Scientist Staff | Oct 31, 2017 | 1 min read
Researcher Abigail Marsh tells the tale of her very personal brush with extreme altruism.
Getting Psychopaths to Empathize
Kate Yandell | Jul 25, 2013 | 2 min read
Feeling for other people may not come naturally to psychopaths, but they could be capable of putting themselves in others’ shoes.
Psychopathic Pathology
Jef Akst | Nov 28, 2011 | 1 min read
The brains of psychopaths have a different structure than healthy brains, perhaps explaining their antisocial and impulsive behaviors.
