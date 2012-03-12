ADVERTISEMENT
psychopharmacology
psychopharmacology
Psychiatry: An SOS Call
Robert E. Becker
| May 1, 2014
| 4 min read
Social policies shaped the practice of psychiatry in the past. As the discipline becomes ever more scientific, the effects of social policy on patient well-being must not be ignored.
LSD for Alcoholics?
Sabrina Richards
| Mar 12, 2012
| 2 min read
A retrospective meta-analysis suggests that LSD may aid in treatment of alcoholism.
