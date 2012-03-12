ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. psychopharmacology

psychopharmacology

Psychiatry: An SOS Call
Robert E. Becker | May 1, 2014 | 4 min read
Social policies shaped the practice of psychiatry in the past. As the discipline becomes ever more scientific, the effects of social policy on patient well-being must not be ignored.
LSD for Alcoholics?
Sabrina Richards | Mar 12, 2012 | 2 min read
A retrospective meta-analysis suggests that LSD may aid in treatment of alcoholism.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT