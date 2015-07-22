ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. public-private partnership

public-private partnership

HHS Partners on Ebola Drug
Jef Akst | Jul 22, 2015 | 2 min read
The US Department of Health and Human Services will put nearly $20 million toward the development of an Ebola drug as Tekmira steps out of the space.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT