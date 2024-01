Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic fell short and outlined plans to reorganize and strengthen its response to future public health threats.

CDC Restructuring Aims to Improve Timeliness and Accountability

CDC Restructuring Aims to Improve Timeliness and Accountability

Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic fell short and outlined plans to reorganize and strengthen its response to future public health threats.

Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic fell short and outlined plans to reorganize and strengthen its response to future public health threats.