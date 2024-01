At least 5,000 of the country’s researchers have published their work on questionable platforms, often forking over exorbitant fees, a report finds.

German Scientists Frequently Publish in Predatory Journals

At least 5,000 of the country’s researchers have published their work on questionable platforms, often forking over exorbitant fees, a report finds.