The fish use their stomach to swell up to three times their size. Is this why they can’t use the organ to digest proteins?

Pufferfish Don’t Need Functional Stomach, Inflate Instead

Pufferfish Don’t Need Functional Stomach, Inflate Instead

The fish use their stomach to swell up to three times their size. Is this why they can’t use the organ to digest proteins?

The fish use their stomach to swell up to three times their size. Is this why they can’t use the organ to digest proteins?