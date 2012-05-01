quantum chemistry

ADVERTISEMENT
Nobel Laureate Dies
Catherine Offord | Apr 24, 2016 | 2 min read
Walter Kohn, a theoretical physicist who shared the 1998 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has passed away at age 93.
 
Designing Transition-State Inhibitors
Vern L. Schramm | May 1, 2012 | 1 min read
A transition-state mimic has the power to bind an enzyme at its tipping point as strongly as any available inhibitor and more strongly than most, preventing enzymatic activity. 
Freezing Time
Vern L. Schramm | May 1, 2012 | 10+ min read
Targeting the briefest moment in chemistry may lead to an exceptionally strong new class of drugs.
