  3. quantum physics

Can Science Crack Consciousness?
Paul L. Nunez | Nov 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Researchers seek to disentangle the complexity of the human mind from a cross-disciplinary perspective, but the phenomenon may be out of the reach of human understanding.
Book Excerpt from The New Science of Consciousness
Paul L. Nunez | Oct 31, 2016 | 4 min read
In Chapter 1, author Paul L. Nunez sets the stage for a scientific exploration of the inky depths of consciousness.
