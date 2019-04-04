ADVERTISEMENT
Ford Foundation Sunsets Diversity Fellowships
For more than 50 years, the program has served as a pipeline to get more scholars of color into academic institutions.
For more than 50 years, the program has served as a pipeline to get more scholars of color into academic institutions.

A person stands on top of a large pile of books, staring down upon another person far away on the ground.
“Extreme Inequality” Entrenched in Academic Hiring: Study
Katherine Irving | Sep 23, 2022 | 2 min read
The United States gets roughly an eighth of its tenure-track professors from just five institutions, according to an analysis of nearly 300,000 faculty.
National Science Foundation headquarters building
NSF Grant Funding Is Racially Biased, Study Finds
Andy Carstens | Jul 27, 2022 | 2 min read
A review of more than two decades of data finds racial disparities in the success rate of National Science Foundation grant proposals.
A fossilized skeleton of an ancient crocodile-like organism that lived in what’s now Brazil.
Q&A: Paleontology’s Colonial Legacy
Dan Robitzski | Mar 3, 2022 | 8 min read
Archaeologist and paleontologist Juan Carlos Cisneros tells The Scientist that researchers frequently fail to involve local groups—and sometimes violate laws—when studying Latin American fossils.
A photo of soybean pods
The Right Chemistry, 1935
Catherine Offord | Mar 1, 2022 | 3 min read
Percy Lavon Julian, a young, Black scientist working in Jim Crow America, gained international recognition after beating chemists at the University of Oxford in the race to synthesize the alkaloid physostigmine, used for decades as a treatment for glaucoma.
An outstretched hand holds a collection of prize medals in the sunlight
Analysis: Asian Researchers Scarce Among Biomedical Award Winners
Dan Robitzski | Feb 4, 2022 | 5 min read
Multiple prestigious US biomedical research awards have rarely or never been granted to a scientist with Asian ancestry, illustrating racial bias within American research societies and institutions, a researcher argues.
Puzzle of US and Chinese flags
Opinion: Policymakers’ Harmful Anti-China Obsession
Christopher Tonnu Jackson | Sep 28, 2021 | 3 min read
Justifying science funding through the lens of global competition risks fostering racial bias and discrimination.
Howard Bauchner, the editor-in-chief of the family of JAMA journals, holds a laser pointer while speaking
Howard Bauchner Leaves JAMA Following Podcast Fallout
Amanda Heidt | Jun 2, 2021 | 3 min read
The editor-in-chief will step down this month following the release of a podcast in February that suggested systemic racism does not exist in medicine.
a large campus building, Frederick Douglass Memorial Hall at Howard University
Leader of the Pack, 1903–1994
Lisa Winter | Jun 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Ruth Ella Moore had a trailblazing career, overcoming barriers of racism and sexism as she pursued her interest in microbiology.
Real Life TS Book Club Discussion
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Apr 23, 2021 | 1 min read
Join The Scientist on May 21 to discuss Brandon Taylor’s novel about a biochemistry graduate student navigating relationships inside and outside the lab.
a podcasting studio with microphone, switches, headphones, and laptop
Top JAMA Editor on Leave in Fallout Over Racism Podcast
Shawna Williams | Mar 26, 2021 | 2 min read
The move follows widespread criticism of the episode and its promotion, and the resignation of the podcast’s host.
MIT Unveils Program to Help Grad Students Find a New Adviser
Lisa Winter | Mar 9, 2021 | 2 min read
Graduate student advocacy groups were central to designing the program, which provides a semester of funding if a trainee needs time to find a new mentor.
Black in X Addresses Long-Standing Inequity in STEM
Lisa Winter | Nov 16, 2020 | 7 min read
In a year of racial tumult, Black scientists are uniting for visibility and action. 
Book Excerpt from How Zoologists Organize Things
David Bainbridge | Sep 1, 2020 | 6 min read
In Chapter 1, “An ABC of Early Classification,” author David Bainbridge explores the theological roots of zoology.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the September 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Opinion: Zoology’s Racism Problem
David Bainbridge | Sep 1, 2020 | 3 min read
A new book explores the history of scientists’ efforts to classify living things.
Opinion: The Politics of Science and Racism
Sadye Paez and Erich D. Jarvis | Aug 18, 2020 | 7 min read
Race has been used to segment humanity and, by extension, establish and enforce a hierarchy in science. Individual and institutional commitments to racial justice in the sciences must involve political activity.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Jul 13, 2020 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the July/August 2020 issue of The Scientist.
Academia to FBI on Monitoring Chinese Scientists: “Tread Carefully”
Jef Akst | Aug 12, 2019 | 2 min read
Nearly two dozen higher education groups warn the government to be cautious when advising US research universities to keep an eye on students and faculty with ties to certain Chinese institutions.
NIH Tightens Security, Blocking Iranian Scientists from Campus
Carolyn Wilke | Apr 4, 2019 | 2 min read
Two scientists, who came to the Bethesda campus to give presentations, hold US green cards and had previously visited without incident.
