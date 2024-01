A 900-ton equipment platform suspended hundreds of feet above the ground fell and punched a hole in the giant radio dish below, marking a catastrophic end for the iconic observatory.

Famous Arecibo Radio Telescope in Puerto Rico Collapses

Famous Arecibo Radio Telescope in Puerto Rico Collapses

A 900-ton equipment platform suspended hundreds of feet above the ground fell and punched a hole in the giant radio dish below, marking a catastrophic end for the iconic observatory.

A 900-ton equipment platform suspended hundreds of feet above the ground fell and punched a hole in the giant radio dish below, marking a catastrophic end for the iconic observatory.