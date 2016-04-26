ADVERTISEMENT
Photograph of drought land due to climate change
An Earthy-Smelling Substance, 1964
How the pungent odor that occurs after a light rain became a well-studied phenomenon
Clouds and Rain Carry a Menagerie of Photosynthetic Microbes
Chia-Yi Hou | Jun 24, 2019 | 2 min read
Microbiologists identify diatoms, algae, and cyanobacteria species from samples above a mountaintop in France.
Human Activities Are Making Hurricanes Worse: Study
Ashley Yeager | Nov 14, 2018 | 2 min read
Anthropogenic climate change and urbanization appear to boost rainfall and exacerbate flooding risks, according to two Nature papers.
Microbial Ice-Makers
Jef Akst | Apr 26, 2016 | 2 min read
How one bacterium turns water into ice at nonfreezing temperatures
