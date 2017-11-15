ADVERTISEMENT
Clarivate Ranks Most-Cited Researchers of 2017
Catherine Offord | Nov 15, 2017 | 2 min read
China shows the biggest increase of any country in the number of scientists listed since last year, while cancer genomics emerges as one of the more dominant fields.
