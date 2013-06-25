ADVERTISEMENT
rapamycin
rapamycin
Could Rapamycin Help Humans Live Longer?
Anne N. Connor
| Mar 1, 2018
| 4 min read
From extending lifespan to bolstering the immune system, the drug’s effects are only just beginning to be understood.
Rapping About Rapamycin
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 28, 2018
| 1 min read
Relive the Lasker Award speech from University of Basel biologist Michael Hall.
Another Genetic Cause of Venous Malformations Found
Catherine Offord
| Mar 30, 2016
| 2 min read
Mutations in a cancer gene could account for some cases of disfiguring blood vessel abnormalities, scientists show.
Benefits of Missing MYC
Kate Yandell
| Jan 22, 2015
| 3 min read
Mice engineered to have just one copy of the gene
Myc
live longer, healthier lives than wild-type animals.
Synaptic Pruning Improves Autism in Mice
Kerry Grens
| Aug 25, 2014
| 2 min read
Fixing impaired pruning and autophagy signaling in neurons eases the symptoms of autism in a mouse model of the disorder.
Week in Review: October 21–25
Tracy Vence
| Oct 25, 2013
| 4 min read
PubMed launches Commons; measuring HIV’s latent reservoir; immune-related pathway variation in genome, microbiome; rapamycin and flu vaccines; grasshopper mice resistant to pain
Mutant Mice Live Longer
Kerry Grens
| Aug 29, 2013
| 4 min read
Reducing the levels of mTOR in rodents extends their lifespan by about 20 percent, though not without consequences.
Blocking Memories to Treat Alcoholism
Bob Grant
| Jun 25, 2013
| 2 min read
Targeting a molecular pathway involved with learning and memory helps rats with a taste for booze wean themselves off of the sauce.
