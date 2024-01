The 2020 budget includes a 15 percent increase in public funding for research and development next year, but some scientists want more details on where the money will go.

UK Government to Boost R&D Spending

UK Government to Boost R&D Spending

The 2020 budget includes a 15 percent increase in public funding for research and development next year, but some scientists want more details on where the money will go.

The 2020 budget includes a 15 percent increase in public funding for research and development next year, but some scientists want more details on where the money will go.