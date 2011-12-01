reader comment

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking of The Scientist
Dec 1, 2011
On hearing the news in early October that The Scientist would cease publication, our readers voiced their dismay. In mid-October, we were resurrected, and our readers came out again to express their relief.
