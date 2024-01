NEJM and The Lancet issue expressions of concern as researchers question where the company got its data on thousands of coronavirus patients.

Concerns Build Over Surgisphere’s COVID-19 Dataset

Concerns Build Over Surgisphere’s COVID-19 Dataset

NEJM and The Lancet issue expressions of concern as researchers question where the company got its data on thousands of coronavirus patients.

NEJM and The Lancet issue expressions of concern as researchers question where the company got its data on thousands of coronavirus patients.