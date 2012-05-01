ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Robert Boyle

Robert Boyle

With All Due Consideration
Mary Beth Aberlin | May 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Scientists and their many hats
Boyle’s Monsters, 1665
Sabrina Richards | May 1, 2012 | 2 min read
From accounts of deformed animals to scratch-and-sniff technology, Robert Boyle's early contributions to the Royal Society of London were prolific and wide ranging.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT