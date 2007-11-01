ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Robert Hooke

Through the Eyes of a Giant
Mary Beth Aberlin | Feb 15, 2013 | 2 min read
A new play explores the mind of the father of modern physics through his interactions—factual and imagined—with a curmudgeonly colleague.
The Hooke Microscope
Adrianne Noe | Nov 1, 2007 | 2 min read
To create his images, Hooke used elaborately gold-stamped and turned microscopes such as the one pictured. 
