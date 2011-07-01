ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Donald Caspar smiling into camera holding a buckyball model
Legendary Crystallographer Donald Caspar Dies At 94
He coined the term “structural biology.”
Legendary Crystallographer Donald Caspar Dies At 94
Legendary Crystallographer Donald Caspar Dies At 94

He coined the term “structural biology.”

He coined the term “structural biology.”

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Rosalind Franklin

Rosalind Franklin

Speaking of Science
N/A | Jul 1, 2011 | 2 min read
July 2011's selection of notable quotes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT