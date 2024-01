Governor Phil Murphy signs a bill honoring the bacterium discovered in his state’s soil, now known for its antibiotic compounds used to treat tuberculosis.

New Jersey Makes Streptomyces griseus Its Official State Microbe

New Jersey Makes Streptomyces griseus Its Official State Microbe

New Jersey Makes Streptomyces griseus Its Official State Microbe

Governor Phil Murphy signs a bill honoring the bacterium discovered in his state’s soil, now known for its antibiotic compounds used to treat tuberculosis.

Governor Phil Murphy signs a bill honoring the bacterium discovered in his state’s soil, now known for its antibiotic compounds used to treat tuberculosis.