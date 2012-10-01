ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Salinella

The Salinella salve Mystery
Hayley Dunning | Oct 1, 2012 | 1 min read
Salinella salve, an organism described as a single layer of cells, ciliated on both inner and outer surfaces and surrounding…
Gone Missing, circa 1892
Hayley Dunning | Oct 1, 2012 | 3 min read
A unique organism sighted only once, more than a century ago, could shed light on the evolution of multicellularity—if it ever actually existed.
