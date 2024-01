Zoo officials say the captive primates are recovering, but scientists worry the virus could spread quickly through dwindling wild populations.

US Confirms World’s First SARS-CoV-2 Cases in Gorillas

Zoo officials say the captive primates are recovering, but scientists worry the virus could spread quickly through dwindling wild populations.

