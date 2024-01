The initial findings from a small clinical trial of patients with multiple myeloma or sarcoma suggest that gene-edited immunotherapy is safe.

CRISPR-Edited T Cells Used in Cancer Patients for the First Time in the US

CRISPR-Edited T Cells Used in Cancer Patients for the First Time in the US

CRISPR-Edited T Cells Used in Cancer Patients for the First Time in the US

The initial findings from a small clinical trial of patients with multiple myeloma or sarcoma suggest that gene-edited immunotherapy is safe.

The initial findings from a small clinical trial of patients with multiple myeloma or sarcoma suggest that gene-edited immunotherapy is safe.